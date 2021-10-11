Hollywood movies tend to depict divorce as a period of great turmoil, self-reflection and grief. For anyone that watched The Sopranos (or got into it for the first time during lockdown), the separation between Tony and Carmella was one of the more painful periods of the show, depicting two people who could inhabit the same space but seemed miles apart, a chasm of silence between them. And when they did communicate, the grief was so unbearable each conversation descended into a shouting match, a platform that turned emotion into a competition no one could win. It may be the enduring image of divorce, but in recent times the “conscious uncoupling” of the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have seemingly flipped the narrative, suggesting that it is in fact possible to split with a loved one and remain on good terms, even remain in each other’s lives. For Gabrielle Union though, her split from NFL’s Chris Howard presented an opportunity - one that included riding the fuckboy express.

In her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, the actress details a number of personal challenges and moments in her life. Never one to shy away from experiences others might find too personal, Union shares these with great candour and vulnerability. During a recent interview for her book tour, she shared one anecdote we couldn’t help but find intriguing to say the least. Speaking on stage with her old friend and talent manager Chaka Zulu, Union reflected on her 2006 divorce from Howard which resulted in a post-split Hot Girl Summer.