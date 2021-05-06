It’s the one body part men around the world obsess over: the abs. Few muscles are put under such scrutiny as the abdominals, and it’s to them that we owe our perpetual quest for the six-pack or, depending on just how rigorous you’re willing to be about your fitness and diet regimen, the ever-elusive twelve-pack. Not surprisingly, we seem to base our entire gym routine around the abdominals, spending any number of hours in the gym twisting and contorting our torsos in the hope that when we awake the next day, we’ll find ourselves in possession of a defined mid-line. But in a recent study, scientists have now revealed some useful information for all those looking to shape up their core: crunches are out, planks are in.

In a recent study conducted by Pennsylvania State University for the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, electrodes were attached to 20 participants who were then asked to tackle 16 different core exercises. The electrodes measured how intensely each exercise activated their muscles, with the more a muscle was activated equating to the harder it’s working or, as the researchers wrote, “thereby maximising functional gains and peak performance.”

The study found that exercises that specifically target your core muscles in solution - think crunches or oblique crunches - aren’t actually the most effective at targeting your abs. Rather, you want to be doing ‘integration’ exercises, which are movements that also recruit your back, shoulder and flute muscles - like planks, side planks, and mountain climbers.