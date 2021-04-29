You have to wonder just how big a pay check is involved behind Mayweather’s signing on to the event, or if he simply thought it was too good an opportunity to miss out on? Regardless, Logan Paul has some serious work to do before June. The last time 43-year-old Mayweather stepped into the ring was during New Year’s Eve of December 2018, when he faced off against Japanese kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa. Incredibly, although not unexpectedly, Maywaether knocked the young Nasukawa down three times in just 139 seconds before the Japanese man’s corner threw in the towel, allowing Mayweather to take home an easy $9 million USD. Not bad for a day’s work - or at least, a fraction of a day’s work.
And prior to that there was the infamous bout against UFC’s Conor McGregor, one of the most anticipated events in sporting history. Despite all the trash talk and steam coming from McGregor’s corner, the Irishman went down in Round 10, allowing Mayweather to take home a reported sum of $275 million USD.
For Logan Paul, facing off against Mayweather is the kind of thing you can only dream of, but equally one that comes with serious nerves. Not anyone can just face off against a man with a 50-0 record with their dignity intact, and Paul has some serious work to do after failing to defeat yet another Internet personality. The fight will be viewable on Showtime pay-per0view and Fanmio on June 6, 2021.