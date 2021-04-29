In 2021, nothing is unexpected. The world has been turned so brazenly on its head, that to declare something strange or bizarre would be to undermine every event that’s transpired in the last 18 months - and believe us, there have been some absolute shockers. Even despite that, news this morning that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul would indeed face off in the ring has caused some slack jaws in the sporting world. What kind of money is involved here? Is Mayweather taking the piss? All this remains to be seen, but what we can be sure of is that yes, the event is happening and will take place in June.

The fight was originally scheduled for February of this year, but much like everything that has sought to be cemented on the calendar, the global pandemic instead had other plans and quickly came to dismantle those surrounding the big event. Thankfully, for fans eager to see this match up take place, a new date has been confirmed, with Mayweather taking to Instagram to alert the public of the new date, venue as well as broadcast and streaming partners for those looking to tune in from home. Ticket sales for the event will also go live next week.