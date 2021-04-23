Speaking to GQ UK, Wentz spoke about his tennis obsession, saying: “Some days I’m a complete park rat and I’ll play, like, six hours a day. I go through spurts. A couple of days a week I play at the park with old guys who do a lot of…unorthodox strokes. Park tennis is completely different. You have people yelling at you and sirens and police helicopters. And I play at my coach’s house, where he has a little court, which has been really nice in quarantine.”

Explaining the importance of exercise for his mental wellbeing, Wentz added, “If I don’t do any physical activity during the day, I’m not a great person. I’m snappy, I don’t feel good. When I play tennis, when its going well, that’s all I think about. I don’t think about anything else. That’s a nice feeling.”

His forays into the world of tennis saw Wentz look at other aspects of wellness, too. During quarantine he took up meditation, although he says he’s not as good at it as he is tennis, and certainly doesn’t do six hours a day. He said, “I have a really active mind that won’t stop, so I use a mantra meditation. I do that once a day. I realise with all the tennis and the weightlifting, I should be doing more meditation and yoga.”

“That’s what my grandma did every day and she lived forever,” added Wentz. “I’m missing flexibility and balance.”

Lifting is something Wentz has been doing since 2015, when he hurt his back and a trainer suggested lifting weights to get the blood flowing and building other muscles. Wentz sticks to a weights routine that sees him lifting a couple of days a week. “The cardio is good but if I don’t have a certain amount of muscle I’m not really burning fat. For my body type at least, and my age,” says Wentz.