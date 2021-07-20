Clearly, the decision paid off and after floating his company on the New York Stock Exchange, Gilchrist made $500 million overnight. Now, F45 is valued at $US1.4 billion (approx. $1.9 billion AUD) after it was put up for $US325 million in its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares skyrocket to $17.75 million USD up from the previous $17 million. With Gilchrist holding 28.9 million shares in the company, what he made in one day was staggering.

As it continues to gain popularity overseas, even international celebrities are looking to claim a piece of F45. Mark Wahlberg took an interest in the company in 2018 after taking his first class, and has since successfully acquired a minority stake in the company. In celebration of the company’s launch on the Stock Exchange, Wahlberg stood on the ground floor of the NY Stock Exchange building alongside Gilchrit and talked about the company.

Speaking to local media outlets, Wahlberg explained, “Die-hard fitness enthusiasts who don’t have the schedule, got to do it in the middle of the night or first thing in the morning, don’t want to get on a bike. That’s fine. But eventually that becomes, stagnant and boring. You want to be in there with the energy of people working out with you, alongside you, inspiring you, pushing you and supporting you.”

He added, “The energy (at F45) is absolutely incredible.”