The dating platform spoke to 2,000 site members about affairs and found that 78 per cent said the return to offices will make cheating easier, while 54 per cent admitted to have reassessed their relationship during the pandemic. There’s also the 34 per cent of women and 32 per cent of men that said they feel less passion for their partner after spending the greater part of the last 18 months with them at home.

There’s no question that Covid-19 has certainly seen us face a reckoning when it comes to our love lives. While some have thrived, otherwise have found it difficult to reignite a spark that’s been put out under the monotony of daily life and the uncertainty of these times. That said, there are a number of ways you can bring back some passion into a relationship you feel may have grown stale and it certainly doesn’t start with cheating. We’d suggest communication - openly and honestly. And, if that fails, you can consider moving out, taking time apart, or even seeking advice from a professional if you think it’s something you can work past with greater help. Even posing the idea of an open relationship should that be something you wish to explore is more humane and friendly than just cheating.

As sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni explained in an interview with Lad Bible, “September is always the busiest month of the year for affairs and it is why we call it Sex-tember.”

She adds, “Long summer holidays are a turning point for so many couples - they realise they have little in common and the sex is still boring even when they are basking in paradise. The pandemic has been a game changer for so many people. They will use September to start completely afresh, knowing they can sleep around safely because the vaccination programme has taken the sting out of the virus. If your partner starts behaving oddly after returning to the office in September, they could be up to no good.”