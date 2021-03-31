It used to be the case that the only way we’d watch a documentary in the past was if we were unwillingly dragged there on a school excursion. Once you’ve finished school though, those trips to the IMAX theatre for the latest David Attenborough or climate change documentary became far more sparse, until they were almost non-existent. Who could blame us though, really? When you’ve got the latest Avengers to contend with, it’s safe to say that documentaries rarely proved the more alluring.

In recent years however, thanks to the likes of streaming giants like Netflix and Stan, documentaries have become the latest craze in entertainment. Aside from diving deep into a subject matter that will always prove an interesting topic of conversation at your next dinner party, the convenience of sinking into something from the comfort of our own homes mean we’re more willing than ever to watch the latest offerings when it’s already included in our subscription. From The Game Changers to Icarus, these documentaries have shed light on everything from vegan diets, performance-enhancing drugs in sport and even the legendary Tiger King. Now, the latest documentary taking the world by storm is Seaspiracy, a documentary proceed by Cowspiracy’s Kip Andersen.