The documentary sheds light on the ‘war being waged’ on the world’s oceans. In the 48 hours of Seaspiracy making its Netflix debut, it ranked in the top ten in the United States, United Kingdom and 30 other countries. It prompted filmmakers Ali and Lucy Tabrizi to express their gratitude on Instagram, saying: “It’s given us a lot of hope and faith to see people are ready for the truth about what it takes to save our oceans.”
Countless celebrities have been quick to jump on the Seaspiracy bandwagon. Just recently, Ruby Rose took to her Instagram account to urge her 16.1 million followers to watch the documentary. In her post, she wrote: “Watch Seaspiracy on Netflix. It’s heartbreaking and I’ve shown you a taste because I didn’t want to show graphic images. But, please watch it.”
Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson also Tweeted about the documentary, saying: “Regardless of being vegan or not…It’s a concern for everyone that the oceans are protected. In order for them to thrive, serious changes need to be made. Eating fish is not and cannot be sustainable.”
She went on to add: “Every time you eat fish you’re likely killing many other sea creatures such as dolphins, turtles and whales. It’s the harsh reality and we as consumers can make a difference.”