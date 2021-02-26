But if staying in during the warmer months is something you simply can’t allow yourself to do due to the guilt associated with choosing Netflix over friends, embracing the seasonal change was made for Netflix binge-watching. Sure, the prospect of Sydney’s glorious beaches and fresh food at the markets will always tend to triumph but as we go into the cooler months, going outside becomes less thrilling. Suddenly we find ourselves needing to cuddle up to someone or, for those who are single, something - a blanket, fisherman jumper, some sort of doona that’s existed in the family lineage for decades. All of this is to say that if ever there was a time to catch up on your Netflix viewing, it’s now and thankfully, this month’s offerings are nothing short of sensational.
From new documentaries to some of the world's biggest blockbusters, there's something for everyone this month. Michelle Obama's new kids show also debuts this month, while a slew of new anime movies are set to convert even the most defiant of audiences. To help take the guesswork out of what to what this month, we’ve compiled a list of all the titles coming to Netflix Australia this March.
Coming Soon (TBA)
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen
RASHI's Diary Voyage ep24
The Yin Yang Master
March 1st
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2nd
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 3rd
Moxie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4th
Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME
March 5th
City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM
March 8th
Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
March 9th
The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 10th
Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 11th
Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM
March 12th
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
March 14th
Audrey (2020)
March 15th
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 16th
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 17th
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 18th
B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Skylines (2020)
March 19th
Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 20th
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22nd
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 24th
Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 25th
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26th
A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM
Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 29th
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30th
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 31st
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL