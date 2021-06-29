Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall is quite the Youtuber. Not only has he been taking on various fitness challenges (such as challenging the UK's Fittest Man Zack George to a CrossFit workout), but he's also been documenting his retraining as a boxer over the last year. One part of that progress has been working on his speed, explosiveness and mobility, in addition to his existing raw strength.

In a new video, which he uploaded to his channel this week, Hall decided to entertain his viewers by measuring his punching power using the PowerKube, a device whose units of measurement assess a variety of factors including force, speed and accuracy.

For perspective, a good heavyweight punch might register around 6o,000 to 70,000 on the PowerKube, and the current record for punching power, 129,161 units, is held by MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, who is also the reigning Heavyweight Champion in UFC. "That's the hardest hit on the planet," says Hall.

In the clip, Hall spends some time trying to get the hang of the machine, slowly creeping up from the 91,000 mark. Once he gets going, however, that soon climbs to 93,000, then 98,000, before clearing 100,000 and peaking at 113,999 units—not too far off Ngannou's record-breaking punch.

"That was fun," he says. "10 percent off the world's hardest punch, that we know of... I think I can improve on that. I haven't got the technique Francis has at all, it took me 5o, 60 shots to get me warmed up, get that swing and accuracy. So now I know what I'm doing, I think I can come back and probably smash that."

