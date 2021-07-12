Having previously won Wimbledon in 2019, this year’s championship was a memorable occasion. It marked Alcott’s incredible 14th major singles championship as he continues to be ranked world number one. “I’m cooked! That was hard,” Alcott told the crowd on Court number 3 following his Wimbledon win. “If that went three sets, I’m in big trouble. But I just love Wimbledon, I get emotional thinking about it here. To me, it’s been a privilege…a dual Wimbledon champion!”

Even despite the travel restrictions that meant most of Alcott’s fans were forced to watch the game from home, the tennis star still had a loud crowd cheering him on for the final. “How’s the atmosphere, it’s unbelievable, I know the UK’s been through a time time, everybody has all around the world, to be able to have crowds back has been incredible,” he remarked.

Having already won the Australian and French Open titles this year, Alcott now only needs to win Paralympic gold in Tokyo and the US Open later this year to complete the “golden slam.”

Should such dreams become a reality, Alcott is pretty clear on how he’d intend on celebrating. “I’d have a thousand beers and be the happiest guy in the world if I did the golden slam - so I’ gonna try and do it but all I can do is give it my best,” said the tennis star.

Alcott added: “Mate, it’d be unbelievable - but it can be a dangerous game when you’re thinking too far ahead, so I try not to. I got burned once before doing that in 2019.”