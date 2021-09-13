Never one to set his sights on something easily attainable, Dylan Alcott was always reaching for something few could even dream of. Not content with an already impressive resume of grand slam victories and dominance in quad wheelchair singles, Alcott wanted to make 2021 a year for celebration with the prospect of securing a ‘Golden Slam’. Fans could practically taste the milestone when Alcott won gold in Tokyo, but to have not only the physical stamina to back-up the win but also the mental toughness to stay focused and in the present required something else entirely. And that’s exactly what Alcott did, making history by becoming the first man ever to achieve the ‘golden slam’ of all four major singles titles as well as Paralympic gold in the same season following his win in the quad final at the US Open.

At 30, Alcott went into the tournament as the top seed and found himself in a showdown with teenage Dutchman Niels Vink on Sunday. While Vink certainly played a tight first game that kept Alcott guessing, Alcott’s athletic prowess and maturity on the court ultimately shone through as he went on to outplay the youngster 7-5, 6-2 in just an hour and a quarter. With the win, Alcott then lifted his 15th grand slam singles trophy atop his head in a moment of ecstatic euphoria.

It was a memorable occasion for many in the quad wheelchair tournament. Dutchwoman Diede de Groot also achieved the same ‘golden slam’ as Alcott in the women’s wheelchair singles after beating Japan’s You Kamiji 6-3, 6-2 in a repeat of the gold medal match at Tokyo Paralympics.