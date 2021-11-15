To be the colossal, demigod-like figure that is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, you have to spend a significant amount of your time working out. While some of us do our best just to get in a 15 minute workout on a busy day, The Rock is so regimented with his training that all other work and family commitments fall around it. Given that he’s made a successful career out of his perpetually ripped physique, it’s not hard to see why either. But this we already knew. Something we weren’t aware of however, was that when at the gym, the Rock prefers to repurpose empty water bottles when needing a bathroom break.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Rock opened up about this rather unusual gym habit that was first revealed during an Instagram video in 2017. The video showed a water bottle full of transparent yellow liquid. “I just realised you all just saw my big bottle of pee,” Johnson said in the video. “Look, I go hardcore when I train. I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it, and I keep training like a beast.”

Makes sense, we guess? Perhaps understanding the public’s fascination with this bewildering bathroom arrangement the Rock has going for him now when it comes to needing to pee when working out, he clarified things further with Esquire. While the Rock revealed he was indeed 100 per cent serious about relieving himself into water bottles, he said context was everything and that in doing so, he’s able to pump metal more efficiently. “Well, yeah, the headline is actually true, I do pee in my water bottles,” the Rock admitted. “But let me give context to that, because everyone’s leaning in now to what this means.”