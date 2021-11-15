To begin with, the Rock ensures there’s no mix up between the bottles he pees in and those he actually drinks out of. “It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it,” he explained. “These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.” In the 2017 video, the bottle pictured with the pee was a disposable VOSS one.
The Rock then went on to add that he drinks a lot of water while exercising and his gyms are hardcore operations equipped with weights and machines, but no restrooms. “I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom. So I break out the bottle,” he admits. “Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom, ‘cause they’re the Iron Paradise and there’s no bathroom there. It’s just hot, sweaty and dirty.”
It goes without saying that hydrating during a workout is a must and also beneficial overall. Your cells require water to convert nutrients like fat into energy that powers your muscles. Staying hydrated also keeps your blood volume up, which is essential for proper functioning of the cardiovascular system and body temperature regulation. Pausing to sip water throughout a workout is always a good idea, with experts warning that feeling thirsty is the first indicator you’re starting to become dehydrated. If the Rock is taking down some serious amounts of liquid, it’s understandable that he’s going to need to pee. As he said though, his workouts are intense and sometimes when you have to go, you just have to go - even if it means reaching for a bottle on stand by.