Johnson may have burst onto the scene as a WWE muscle-head, but he’s since become a global movie star passionate about activism and giving back to the community. In many ways, if anyone was going to run for President, it should be Johnson. While the world of celebrity is rife for tabloid journalism that sees famous faces torn to shreds by way of entertainment, Johnson is loved by everyone. His popularity has never wavered over the course of his career, only sky-rocketing further as he’s gone on to claim the title of highest-paid movie star on earth.

Back in 2017, the wrestler-turned-actor announced that he was considering a presidential run as he acknowledged his current status afforded him a position where his “word carries a lot of weight and influence.” He told GQ that a presidential bid is a “real possibility” and it seems he’s still intent on going through with it, claiming a presidential campaign isn’t out of the question.