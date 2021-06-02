At the start of the year, Drake posted several photos and videos to his Instagram story that depicted the rapper weight training, with his abs on display. During the videos, Drake revealed that he was “grinding for recovery every day.” Just a few months later, he then shared another workout video, showing his progress as he flexed his arms and showed off his chest while posing shirtless - hey, the man’s only human after all. It’s nice to know that even Drake isn’t immune to the lure of a gym mirror.

But in an image to end all contests, Drake has now shared a photo of him in a boxing gym, and given his sweaty torso, we can only assume the snap was taken in between sparring sessions, he’s even still wearing the gloves in the shot. With his chest, shoulders, arms and abs on display, it’s clear that Drake is going all in on his fitness. The rapper has been an avid fan of boxing for some time, he even introduced Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor for a press conference in Toronto ahead of their infamous bout, where he also hugged it out with stars such as Sam Watson.

When the rapper posted a video of him boxing in 2019, fans could only speculate if he was training for a role in an upcoming Creed film - the man’s got skills! Certainly one who can throw a pretty solid punch, Drake’s recovery seems to be going from strength to strength and we love to see it.