As NSW continues to grapple with the most recent outbreak of the coronavirus, with the delta strain proving overwhelmingly problematic and difficult to contain, vaccines have been rolled out with greater urgency around the country. Australia, having largely faltered with its vaccine plans, has awakened to the fact that the pandemic isn’t going anywhere, and that now more than ever getting the population jabbed is a priority. Even so, countless people both in Australia and around the world remain overly cautious and hesitant about the vaccine. While there have been reports of rare blood clots in some cases of those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, others are simply wary and perhaps fatigued by fake news and gossip.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rhonda Patrick PhD, a cell biologist whose work focuses on promoting a healthier, longer lifespan, explained to Rogan and his listeners that the medical misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccine is a life-threatening one, as people who are now choosing to believe this ill-conceived narrative are putting their lives in danger.

Patrick emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated, even for those who are young, healthy and active. It was a far different stance taken by Rogan himself in previous episodes, with the host being vocal about his hesitancy towards the vaccine. In contrast, even as Rogan cited the issue of young people experiencing side effects from the vaccine like strokes, blood clots and myocarditis, Patrick used evidence to show how such conditions were on the rise even prior to the pandemic and even today, are still found in greater instances in unvaccinated people. “If you look at the data, young people are also experience those things at a higher rate,” she told Rogan.

“You’re either going to get infected with SARS-COV-2, most people are eventually, and we’re all going to be exposed to it, so you’re either going to be vaccinated when you’re exposed to it or you’re not,” she said. “People are dying from heart attacks and blood clots, and even myocarditis, 100-fold times more than the vaccines.”