As NSW continues to grapple with the most recent outbreak of the coronavirus, with the delta strain proving overwhelmingly problematic and difficult to contain, vaccines have been rolled out with greater urgency around the country. Australia, having largely faltered with its vaccine plans, has awakened to the fact that the pandemic isn’t going anywhere, and that now more than ever getting the population jabbed is a priority. Even so, countless people both in Australia and around the world remain overly cautious and hesitant about the vaccine. While there have been reports of rare blood clots in some cases of those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, others are simply wary and perhaps fatigued by fake news and gossip.
On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rhonda Patrick PhD, a cell biologist whose work focuses on promoting a healthier, longer lifespan, explained to Rogan and his listeners that the medical misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccine is a life-threatening one, as people who are now choosing to believe this ill-conceived narrative are putting their lives in danger.
Patrick emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated, even for those who are young, healthy and active. It was a far different stance taken by Rogan himself in previous episodes, with the host being vocal about his hesitancy towards the vaccine. In contrast, even as Rogan cited the issue of young people experiencing side effects from the vaccine like strokes, blood clots and myocarditis, Patrick used evidence to show how such conditions were on the rise even prior to the pandemic and even today, are still found in greater instances in unvaccinated people. “If you look at the data, young people are also experience those things at a higher rate,” she told Rogan.
“You’re either going to get infected with SARS-COV-2, most people are eventually, and we’re all going to be exposed to it, so you’re either going to be vaccinated when you’re exposed to it or you’re not,” she said. “People are dying from heart attacks and blood clots, and even myocarditis, 100-fold times more than the vaccines.”
When Rogan made the comment that people who are healthy and don’t have co-morbidities have suffered thrombosis and myocarditis as a result of the vaccine, Patrick countered this by highlighting the comparatively low level of risk. She said emphatically, “No matter which way you look at it, it is worse to be exposed to the virus. How do you know that the person who had myocarditis wouldn’t have had it worse with Covid-19? It’s been shown to happen in young, healthy athletes.”
Given the fact that misinformation surrounding the vaccine has continued to deter people, Rogan has faced great criticism for promoting such myths on his program. His comments and public remarks regarding the vaccine have been unanimously deemed irresponsible and potentially dangerous. In conversation with Dr Anthony Fauci on a previous episode, Rogan made the comment that those who are young and healthy don’t need to get vaccinated.
To this, Fauci said: “If you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that’s OK. But if you’re saying to yourself, ‘Even if I get infected, I could do damage to somebody else, even if I have no symptoms at all’…that’s the reason why you’ve got to be careful and get vaccinated.”
Rogan has since come to realise his mistakes, admitting that he is “not a respected source of information.” He added, “I’m not a doctor. I’m a fucking moron.”