If the latest trend to emerge on TikTok is anything to go by, people will clearly try anything when it comes to optimising their workout performance. From those who are dry scooping pre-workout to others glugging back raw eggs and protein shakes, getting that fuel in is clearly a subjective choice. Though we all know the necessity of doing so, how we go about doing it is fair game. Nutritionists to personal trainers have weighed in on what amounts to a good post-workout meal to aid recovery and while some tend to be more scientifically-backed than others, we can’t help but question where this man got his meal info.

One man has single-handedly caused outrage on Twitter after revealing that he consumes raw chicken and out-of-date steak when it comes to his post-workout meal recovery plan. @BlazenBrady shocked his fellow Twitter users when he shared a photo of his typical diet, with raw steak and chicken sat alongside some bacon. He captioned the post: “Post-workout meal: fresh raw chicken, week-old steak I left in my fridge, my favourite, bacon, raw butter, milk.”

He continued: “Chicken is not bad at all and tastes fine. This meal is my standard meal I usually eat all the time, I eat mainly more steak over chicken though usually.”