But should we have known all along?

Apa, who appeared on the May cover of Men's Health, ​spoke to our Deputy Editor Ben Jhoty in February when we shot the cover​, about his strong desire to start a family​. In fact, it was his original dream, before rugby, before acting and before music, his other great love.

“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, other than the fact that I want to be a father,” he says. That desire is only heightened by the often superficial nature of life in the spotlight. “It’s a lonely place, this industry,” he says. “Human interactions are no longer the same for me. I’m searching. I’m searching for genuine relationships with people who genuinely care about me and who I care about, not because of who I am or who they are.”

He paused for a long time before returning to the subject of family.

“I don’t want to be lonely for the rest of my life,” he says. “I’m looking around me at people doing what I’m doing, putting everything into their careers and into fame and into themselves. I’m guilty of the same thing but I look around and I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s the point of all this if you can’t share it with anyone other than yourself and your friends?’ It becomes meaningless. I’d be willing to drop acting and all of this if I had a beautiful family. If I had to do it, I would do it.”

If Clara is at the four month mark, she could have just found out the news around the same time as this conversation. If not, that's some pretty incredible timing.

Regardless, congrats to the pair on their journey ahead.