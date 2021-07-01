Wherever you stand with Nick Kyrgios, there’s no denying that the man is entertaining. On the grand stage that is Wimbledon, a tournament that has often been associated with crisp whites, Hollywood A-listers, and decorum exhibited from those both on court and in the stands, the Aussie tennis star marches to his own drum. He doesn’t care for tradition or history, he only cares about being authentic and true to himself and when it comes to his tennis, that involves fiery disputes, rants, and giving it to fans as much as he gets back.

After a five-month layoff, Kyrgios returned to the tennis world with a first-round Wimbledon encounter with Frenchman, Ugo Humbert. But in typical Kyrgios fashion, things were far from smooth sailing and the match ultimately had to be suspended at two sets apiece five minutes before 11pm local time due to a London curfew.

The pair were locked at 3-all in the deciding set when officials called time out. For the players to have to return and enter that mindset straight off the bat seems a decidedly challenging task and you have to wonder if it’s merely a mental battle now, rather than physical.