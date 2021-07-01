Still, even before the curfew was called, Kyrgios was picking fault at anything he could. The grass copped a serious amount of heat from the tennis star, who went on a rant exclaiming: “Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, that’s grass court tennis.” He continued to mutter, “They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore. This is slow. Slow. Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks.”
But as much as Kyrgios wears his heart on his sleeve out there on the court, he’s never one to give up without a fight. Despite berating himself at the changeover of the fourth set, Kyrgios staged an epic comeback, responding with three aces and another unreturnable serve. He ended up breaking Humbert in the fourth game, then again in the sixth to draw level at two sets all. But just as the Aussie was picking up momentum and looking strong, officials brought the game to a halt, disrupting the game at 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3.
Currently ranked 61 in the world, Kyrgios hasn’t played since the Australian Open in February. Even so, he claimed he could beat anyone at Wimbledon even with his limited preparation. “I definitely feel I could beat 50 per cent of the draw on grass without much preparation,” he said. “I know for a fact that nobody here wanted to play me first round. I feel confident going into this match.”