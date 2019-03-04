So it's no surprise that fans are going wild over the latest youngster to take the NFL by storm. Recent pics of DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf (D.K. Metcalf) have sent social media into meltdown. The 21-year-old wide receiver is wowing experts with his incredible physical stats: including a 1.6 per cent body fat and 4.3 second 40-yard dash.

Many will argue that his low body-fat is unhealthy - most athletes will average between 6 and 13 per cent per cent, while experts will suggest that the bare minimum of essential fats is around 5 per cent.

At 1.9m tall and 103.4kg, Metcalf has a wingspan of 2.1m

But his rig isn't just for show. The youngster busted out 27 reps of about 100kg on the bench press and even that wasn't enough for the NFL hopeful.

“I didn’t do as good as I wanted to (in the bench press). I was hoping I’d get 30 but I missed a few reps,” Metcalf said at the time.

“I missed a few spots on my chest.”

Most astonishingly, last year Metcalf suffered a neck injury that ended his season early. Not only should he have not even been at the combine, to be in that physical shape so quickly after surgery is nothing short of remarkable.

Check out his performance below: