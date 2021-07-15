“It’s a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280lbs (127kg), with this beard and this hair,” said Harbour. “We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.”

To play Russian soldier Alexei Shostakov in the newly released Black Widow, Harbour embarked on a weightloss journey that saw him lose 27kg. But rather than celebrate the achievement, it appears Allen had “mixed feelings” about her husband’s new look. “She honestly had some mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship,” Harbour explained.

“It’s really good to start the relationship from that part, as opposed to being the young, handsome buck and watching yourself degenerate over the years.”

While said in jest, it’s hard not to deny that Harbour looks incredibly buff in Black Widow. Since its release, the film has smashed a new pandemic-era record at the US box office, taking in $80 million in cinemas and $60 million on Disney+.