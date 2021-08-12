Beckham was introduced to F45 Training by Wahlberg, who is an investor in the business, last year when he began joining the tough training sessions online - training at home due to Covid. “So good to be back with the @ f45_training community”, he posted on Instagram at the time. “I am very disciplined, I have to be. I forget my cell phone and it’s the only time of day that I have just for myself and I recharge my batteries," added Beckham. David's not the only celebrity who has fallen into Wahlberg’s tough training sessions, with Mario López and Tom Holland both spotted taking part in the 45-minute workouts.

Speaking about the new partnership, Beckham says he was impressed by the innovative workouts, community spirit and unrivalled results. “I’ve been a fan of the F45 franchise and training model since being introduced by my friend, Mark Wahlberg. Health and fitness have always been a big part of my life and, since my days playing football, I have always found I’m at my best when training as part of a team. F45 has a strong community and trainers that help you reach your goals and achieve powerful results. This partnership is an exciting business venture for me also, and I’m looking forward to the journey with F45 as the business continues to expand globally.”

Sharing a clip of himself after his workout on Instagram, he wrote: ‘It’s great being part of the incredible @F45_Training community… Thanks @MarkWahlberg for introducing me to the team, so much more to come…’

