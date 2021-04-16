In a similar vein to Netflix series like Last Chance U and Cheer which follow a sports team and go deeper into the lives of its players, the series will see Beckham take the players, their coach and their community on a “transformative journey of a lifetime.”
The series will be executive produced by Disney commissioner Sean Doyle, who said about the project: “This is a fantastic opportunity to show the importance and impact of grassroots football in communities in the U.K. The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting, and full of heart and courage - everything David had in his own playing days.”
Speaking about the upcoming project, Beckham said: “It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game. I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project.”
The series joins a growing line-up of projects for Beckham, who has a lot coming up in the near future. As well as Save Our Squad, Beckham is also working on another project titled A Whole New Ball Game which will chart the contemporary history of the Premier League. There’s also World War Shoe, a documentary mini-series charting the untold story behind sportswear brands Adidas and Puma, as well as the upcoming David Beckham biopic that fans have been clambering for. It’s an exciting time for Becks and this series sounds like it has all the trappings to be the next pop culture phenomenon and universal binge-watch.