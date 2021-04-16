In a similar vein to Netflix series like Last Chance U and Cheer which follow a sports team and go deeper into the lives of its players, the series will see Beckham take the players, their coach and their community on a “transformative journey of a lifetime.”

The series will be executive produced by Disney commissioner Sean Doyle, who said about the project: “This is a fantastic opportunity to show the importance and impact of grassroots football in communities in the U.K. The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting, and full of heart and courage - everything David had in his own playing days.”

Speaking about the upcoming project, Beckham said: “It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game. I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project.”