James Bond might be a fictional character, but for many men he served as something of an inspiration and educational guide. With his trademark charismatic charm and sartorial dress sense, Bond came to symbolise what many believed masculinity should be: intellectual, powerful and oozing sex appeal. Bond is the reason why so many of us have fantasies about jetpacks and laser watches. He’s the man that encouraged us to go beyond sweatpants and a crew neck and get into tailored suiting. We began to dress better and look sharper, take more interest in current events so as to appear worldly and interesting, and when it comes to the ladies, we may not have been as brazer or shown as little regard as Bond did at times, but we tried to lay on the charm just like him.

When Daniel Craig stepped into the role of 007 - one he’s come to redefine as his own in many ways - he presented a character who was more complex than what we’d previously seen on the screen. As debate over Bond’s demeanour intensified, with many questioning if such movies could still hold up in a society that had lived through a #MeToo movement, Craig brought a vulnerability to the role that defied such expectations of masculinity that had previously shrouded the character. And even outside of the role, Craig is challenging masculinity as he admits to frequenting gay bars to meet women and avoid the “aggressive dick swinging” of hetero spaces.

In a recent interview on the podcast Lunch with Bruce, Craig explained: “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”