The actor revealed that he started going to gay bars when he was young because he wanted to avoid ending up “being in a punch-up” during a night out, something he admits happens “quite a lot” in straight venues. And while Craig has been married to fellow actor Rachel Weisz for a decade, he said that when he was single, gay bars were a great place to meet women. “[Gay bars] would just be a good place to go,” he said. “Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, ‘cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”
Many in the LGBT community have been quick to praise Craig for not shying away from discussions of sexuality, and his comments on the podcast were widely welcome. Still, some were a bit uncomfortable with the idea of trying to meet women in gay spaces but as culture magazine Glue suggests, “OK, the last bit is a tad gross, but who amongst us hasn’t taken a straight friend to a gay bar who’s ended up pulling.”
Craig and the podcast host, Bruce Bozzi, are old friends and during the interview recalled a moment when they were photographed hugging outside a gay bar in Venice Beach, California, in 2010. The incident sparked tabloid speculation about Craig’s sexuality. “We’re tactile, we love each other, we give each other hugs, it’s OK. We’re two fucking grown men,” said Craig. “For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing fucking wrong.”
Craig added, “What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s fucking go out.’”