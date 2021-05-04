In recent months, the UFC has made quite the stir. While much of the sporting world has found themselves with empty calendars devoid of competition and playing schedules, the UFC has instead forged ahead. Even despite critics insisting that it was too soon for a return to packed stadiums, Dana White has been adamant in his quest to see sport return to normal and so it was that a sold-out crowd of 15,259 fans packed the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville for the pay-per-view card, the first full capacity indoor sporting event to take place int he US since the global pandemic came to stalk the world in March of 2020.

By all appearances, the UFC continues to go from strength to strength. Now, Dana White has made another announcement, one he never really intended to happen. Thanks to the successful IPO of parent company Endeavour Group Holdings, the world’s leading MMA promotion is now a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.