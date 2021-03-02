Despite all of this change, there's even more unfolding. Last week, CrossFit training announced seven new benchmark "Girl" workouts, adding to the iconic list of benchmark workouts that include 'Chelsea', 'Fran', 'Isabel', 'Angie', 'Barbara' and 'Diane'.

A CrossFit spokesperson explained that each workout is "designed to have a similar look and feel to a benchmark while being uniquely different." For true CrossFit zealots, the rep schemes below will feel familiar to other benchmark WODs such as Linda, with its descending rep scheme, and Angie, which packs 100 reps per exercise.

It's also thought that the introduction of these new workouts could be indicative of what to expect at the CrossFit Open, which starts on March 11 2021. Below, Men's Health fitness editor Andrew Tracey walks you through each workout's scaling options if you're raring to take it on yourself.