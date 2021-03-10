Crocs briefs are a thing apparently. No, really. As if the eyesore that are the shoes aren’t enough, someone thought it would be a good idea to take the general design aesthetic and infrastructure that makes up the infamous shoe and apply it to the world of undergarments. The mind reels at the very thought.

Courtesy of Matt Benedetto of Unnecessary Inventions, we now have a frightening visual of just what such a brief looks like. Taking to the Instagram page ‘Unnecessary Inventions’, Benedetto called it the ‘Gator Brief’ and captioned the post: “Introducing the newest addition to the Gator Collection, this stylish pair of underwear is equipped with all your favourite accessories from the sport strap, breathable holes, and ribbed accents.”

And because no pair of Gator Briefs is complete without a matching set of a Crocs hat and gloves, Benedetto created those things too. So now when you’re really feeling yourself or simply want to flex for the ‘gram, you can own the entire look. It’s a head-turner, that’s for sure.