Courtesy of Matt Benedetto of Unnecessary Inventions, we now have a frightening visual of just what such a brief looks like. Taking to the Instagram page ‘Unnecessary Inventions’, Benedetto called it the ‘Gator Brief’ and captioned the post: “Introducing the newest addition to the Gator Collection, this stylish pair of underwear is equipped with all your favourite accessories from the sport strap, breathable holes, and ribbed accents.”
And because no pair of Gator Briefs is complete without a matching set of a Crocs hat and gloves, Benedetto created those things too. So now when you’re really feeling yourself or simply want to flex for the ‘gram, you can own the entire look. It’s a head-turner, that’s for sure.
In all seriousness, we’re not thrilled with this development in the realm of underwear. Where it used to be the case that the most contentious decision was pledging your allegiance to boxers or briefs, we can only hope such an invention unifies us all in a stand against Gator Briefs. We all still have a long way to get when it comes to crafting an underwear selection that proves both comfortable, supportive and alluring when trying to impress a significant other, but to resort to this? It’s an abomination.