Conor McGregor has shared new footage of the leg break he suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier, and let's just say the footage isn't for the feint of heart.

Back in July, McGregor broke his left fibula and tibia during his third, and supposedly final, fight with Poirier, who ended up taking the victory via a first round TKO. The Notorious was left in a cast for months afterwards, but now he's shared new footage of the fight, which appears to confirm where the leg break happened and show how he landed four unanswered shots with a broken leg.

"Good angle," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even.

"It's why I went for it. Four shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100 percent. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats.

"Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren't even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here?

"He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough s**t, see ya soon."