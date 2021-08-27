To keep himself motivated, Steve makes sure he approaches each day with a positive mindset.

"Life is constantly challenging us, my life much like yours sees many challenges coming our way that we would rather not face yet we must. Approaching each day with a mindset where you willingly accept and step into challenges will encourage you to be focused and disciplined. With practice you’ll figure out strategies that’ll result in being more committed and ultimately you’ll enjoy your life so much more," he says. "Exercising is one of those challenges that we must willingly accept and with daily practice we see improvement through our ability to deal with what’s presented."

Here, he provides a home workout that will not only absolutely wreck you, but translates to 9,000 steps towards your daily 10,000 step goal, too. Sweet.

Workout

5 x 3 minute rounds of ascending Commando ladder

In a 3 minute window complete

5 Push ups

10 Sit-ups

15 Squats

1 Commando, then 2, 3 and so on

Rest 1 minute

Pick up where you left off after the 1 minute rest

Commando = Lunge + Lunge + Burpee

Rest 2 minutes, then…

Core blast

Max sit-ups in 5 minutes

20 Russian twists EMOM starting at 0:00

Need some more motivation? Here are three things the Commando swears by:

Commitment

To making and moving with change and adopting behaviours that promote a healthier approach to life.

Routine

'Win the day' mentality

Small wins, make the bed, morning workout, stretch, meditate

Make it daily practice, consistency is key. Doing it even if you don’t feel like it. Make a habit of it.

Intent

Whatever you choose to do, do it with intention, be focused, be aware of distractions and talking yourself out of things.

In a workout, set a realistic achievable goal,

Non negotiables, maintain good form and technique

Do things to the best of your ability in the now

In challenging times like these, it's important that we keep active to prioritise our physical and mental health, so STEPtember is a great way to get motivated and join a community of people ready to move for a great cause. You can sign up or donate at steptember.org.au