It’s been some time since a new season of Peaky Blinders landed on our screens, but the popularity of the BBC drama remains at an all-time high. You need only take a stroll down to your local pub to see that Peaky Blinders and the characters it generated live on in daily life. From the hairstyle to the fashion, the show has transcended the screen and firmly cemented itself in the zeitgeist of modern culture. Even those with a most Australian drawl are trying their luck at the famous Tommy Shelby accent - and let it be known, few have mastered it.

Though Cillian Murphy is an actor of incredible talent with a resume boasting some of the world’s biggest film titles, it was his portrayal of gang leader Thomas Shelby that made him a household name. He has made the character his own and despite the shortcomings and flaws that encapsulate Shelby, Murphy plays him with such sincerity that as an audience we feel for the character deeply. That we are living at a time of peak Blinders obsession is clear. David Bekcham added a Peaky collaboration to his clothing line, while Snoop Dog reached out to series writer/creator Steven Knight telling him the show reminded him of what initially drew him to gang culture, before Snoop then went on to write a cover of the show’s theme song. Unlike most TV series that seem to be churned out with rapid succession these days, Blinders has something of a cinematic quality to it. Each season takes four to five months to shoot and the dialogue scenes are so long and complex, they’re staged almost like theatre.