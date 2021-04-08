One only needs to hear the name Chris Hemsworth to conjure images of Australia’s Golden Boy, all ripped, with bulging biceps and the kind of gym-honed body most devote their entire lives to attain. Since bursting onto the scenes as Thor, Hemsworth has become the go-to guy for action flicks or anything, really, that requires a well-trained, buff star. He stunned in the 2020 Netflix hit Extraction and continues to win over audiences in the Avengers and Thor franchises. But when you have a body that’s as much a part of your business as Hemsworth’s, it doesn’t come without some sacrifice.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Hemsworth spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic had interrupted the filming schedule for both a Hulk Hogan biopic and Thor: Love and Thunder. But rather than focus on the negatives, Hemsworth expressed that as a result of the disruption, he’d been able to double-down on his fitness and training regime, taking his fitness levels to new heights. “I’m probably the fittest and strongest I’ve been before all the Thors. Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts.”