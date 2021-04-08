It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the original 2011 Thor release, but Hemsworth admits that in that time, he’s approached training for the role different, largely thanks to a number of mistakes he’s learned from. “For years I probably overtrained,” he said. “People who do muscle-building often don’t realise it’s a sport that shouldn’t be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy.”
Thanks to his starring role in Thor, Hemsworth has become quite the action hero in Hollywood. He’s stunned in performances that require some muscle behind the character and in his case, no CGI is required. That said, it has meant that Hemsworth has been pushed towards certain roles and away from others. “There’s an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor,” Hemsworth explains.
“The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day - it’s a real grind. It’s incredibly rewarding, too - you have to look at it like a professional athlete.”
Hemsworth’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, explained the method behind the madness. “Chris has focused on functional moves with bodyweight and weighted exercises,” he told Men’s Health. “He has reduced his gym time by cutting out rest periods. It’s surprising how challenging functional exercises can be even without weights. He now moves better in everyday life and has improved his core strength.”