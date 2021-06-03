You have to ask, when is Chris Hemsworth ever not in shape? The actor has made a name for himself in the showbiz world for being a man dedicated to his craft. You need only take a cursory scroll through his Instagram to see the gruelling workouts he submits himself to daily alongside trainer Luke Zocchi, all of which have the star looking like someone who is perpetually jacked and in possession of a ripped torso. But for his latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, it makes sense that Hemsworth would step things up a notch with training in order to reprise the role of a superhero. And if his latest reveal is anything to go by, he went all in on this one, with biceps that have quite literally broken the Internet.
Hemsworth recently shared quite the thirst trap to Instagram to announce that filming on Thor: Love and Thunder down in Sydney was officially over. To commemorate the end of the shoot, he posed with his godlike arms in an image captured on set and credited it to photographer Jasin Boland. “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder,” wrote Hemsworth in the caption of the post, humbling adding: “It’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate.”
Standing alongside Hemsworth is director Taika Waititi, who is also no stranger to fitness with a super lean physique. Still, to stand next to Chris Hemsworth is to pretty much put your hands up and accept the fact you will look almost childlike in comparison. The man’s biceps! Try as we might but we just can’t look away!
As for the film in question, Hemsworth added, “The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two.” He added, “Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”
Already, anticipation for the new film is at something of a fever pitch. After the initial Thor was released to rather disappointing critical reviews, Waititi then stepped into the fold to helm Ragnarok and the genius of the collaborative pairing that would come to define the franchise was born. Not only did Waititi bring humour to the film and allow Hemsworth to play to that strength, but he also gave the actor room to make the role his own, which comes through in the film.