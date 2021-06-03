You have to ask, when is Chris Hemsworth ever not in shape? The actor has made a name for himself in the showbiz world for being a man dedicated to his craft. You need only take a cursory scroll through his Instagram to see the gruelling workouts he submits himself to daily alongside trainer Luke Zocchi, all of which have the star looking like someone who is perpetually jacked and in possession of a ripped torso. But for his latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, it makes sense that Hemsworth would step things up a notch with training in order to reprise the role of a superhero. And if his latest reveal is anything to go by, he went all in on this one, with biceps that have quite literally broken the Internet.

Hemsworth recently shared quite the thirst trap to Instagram to announce that filming on Thor: Love and Thunder down in Sydney was officially over. To commemorate the end of the shoot, he posed with his godlike arms in an image captured on set and credited it to photographer Jasin Boland. “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder,” wrote Hemsworth in the caption of the post, humbling adding: “It’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate.”