Anyone who has encountered Porter, either at a CrossFit event or on social media, will know that Porter has a hell of a lot more going for him than just being fit. For one, he’s a full time psychology student. He’s also a posterboy for modern masculinity, regularly taking the time to discuss anxiety and other mental health issues with refreshing vulnerability. In other words, he’s someone from whom we could all learn a thing or two.

In this episode, Porter starts by reflecting on some of his past Games performances, before walking us through his go to workouts when short of time. After some snatch work and a quick fire Q+A, it’s time to visit the fridge where Porter reveals he’s a fan of hot cross buns and… beer. Though, after the volume of training Porter hits, he’s more than earned his right to a cold one.

