Recently, Jonah Hill spoke out about paparazzi photos that used to see him go into hiding but now simply show how far he’s progressed in terms of self-love. Joining him with a powerful message on body positivity is American singer, songwriter and record producer, Charlie Puth. After paparazzi shots of Puth walking around his neighbourhood topless emerged, internet trolls were quick to unleash a torrent of criticism and abuse on his body.
The pics, which were published on JustJared’s Instagram page with the caption: “@charlieputh showed off his fit body after a workout in Los Angeles, attracted countless body-shaming comments. One user commented, “define fit?” Another wrote, “eww I don’t see the appeal,” before someone else added, “where is the fit body.”
Puth didn’t give in, though. Taking to Twitter, he responded: “Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn…”
For anyone who thinks otherwise, body shaming is a real issue and one that has become increasingly prolific since the advent of the internet, where anonymity makes for courageous bullies. Even the world’s biggest stars aren’t immune to such criticism. In 2019, images of Jason Momoa relaxing on a beach with his wife saw a tirade of negative comments accompany the image, as his post-Aquaman body became tabloid fodder. As Puth and Hill exemplify though, it’s only about body positivity from here on out.