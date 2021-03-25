It’s safe to say that during lockdown, most of us let our fitness regimes relax. Even before the global pandemic came to stalk the world, life has a way of presenting challenges that sometimes demand more of us emotionally and physically. And so maintaining any gym-honed physique is tough, unless of course you’re Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and your career depends on it. It’s sad then, that some celebrities feel the need to explain their changing body shape. These people aren’t otherworldly, they’re simply human.

Recently, Jonah Hill spoke out about paparazzi photos that used to see him go into hiding but now simply show how far he’s progressed in terms of self-love. Joining him with a powerful message on body positivity is American singer, songwriter and record producer, Charlie Puth. After paparazzi shots of Puth walking around his neighbourhood topless emerged, internet trolls were quick to unleash a torrent of criticism and abuse on his body.

The pics, which were published on JustJared’s Instagram page with the caption: “@charlieputh showed off his fit body after a workout in Los Angeles, attracted countless body-shaming comments. One user commented, “define fit?” Another wrote, “eww I don’t see the appeal,” before someone else added, “where is the fit body.”

Puth didn’t give in, though. Taking to Twitter, he responded: “Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn…”