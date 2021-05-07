It seems it’s all being kept very hush-hush, as the price, identities of other investors and even the notion of whether the capital required for the purchase has been secured by Rifici, all remains unclear. We’ve known people’s personal porn preference to be kept under wraps, but to have such an acquisition basically fly under the radar…it seems all so elusive. But perhaps that’s the thing about Pornhub: you never talk about Pornhub.

As Chuck Rifici told Business Insider via email in response to the potential Pornhub sale, “I’m always looking at different deals and my team at [investment firm] Bruinen is exploring a number of opportunities.”

He went on to add: “But until there is something to announce progress on, I have no further comment.”

Securing such a title is no understatement. In addition to Pornhub, MindGeek also retains a huge number of pornographic sites which have all no doubt contributed to the staggering US$460 million worth of revenue that came in during the 2018 fiscal year, as per reporting from the Financial Times. Such titles include PornMD, RedTube, YouPorn, Reality Kings, Digital Playground, Sean Cody, Mofos Network, Milf Next Door, See My Wife and countless others. Still, if it’s all fair game and owning what can only be described as a Porn Empire is something you wish to buy into, you better cash in those savings.