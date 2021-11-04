Marcus Moberg, a professor at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm, took a different approach. In the study, Moberg ensured the two types of exercise targeted completely separate groups of muscles, with legs during the cycling and arms during the weight routine. After recruiting eight active adult men, participants were assessed for their current aerobic fitness and strength. They then familiarised themselves with the lab’s work equipment and, on a separate visit, completed a two-part workout. It began with an intense interval cycling where they pedalled hard for four minutes, rested for three, and then repeated the sequence four times. After a few minutes of rest, they moved onto upper-body weight machines that worked the arm and shoulder muscles.
On another lab visit, they completed the same weight routine but without cycling prior. Researchers drew blood and took tiny tissue samples from the men’s tricep muscles before, immediately after, 90 minutes later and then three hours after each workout. In examining the men’s blood and muscle samples, the scientists looked for how the muscles were responding to workouts, with special emphasis on proteins and markers of gene activity.
They found that after the solo weight training session, muscles were teeming with proteins and genetic markers known to help initiate muscle growth. But these same substances also abounded after the workout that included cycling prior, but were joined by other proteins and gene activity too, that’s associated with improved endurance. As the New York Times notes, “In effect, after the dual workout, the men’s muscles seemed primed to increase in both size and stamina, with no evidence that cycling had interfered, at a molecular level, with lifting. Instead, the aerobic exercise appeared to have broadened and intensified the expected benefits from weight training.”
As Moberg added, “The most fascinating finding is that some biochemical factors evoked by the leg endurance exercise entered the bloodstream and were then able to influence processes in a completely different group of muscles, and in a way that seems to be beneficial for the training adaptations in the arms. It is almost like the endurance exercise performed by the legs was being transferred to some degree to the arms.”