For most guys, walking into the gym is akin to a tour of the Pridelands from Lion King. The fluorescent light shines across the squat racks and machines, free weights glistening with the sheen of another human’s sweat. But there, along the back wall, lies the land one must never go if they want to see gains: the cardio section. Bikes are a no-go, while treadmills are to be avoided at all costs. Or at least, that’s what most have been led to believe if they want to get swole for the summer. But it turns out we might have been wrong about cardio all this time, as new research suggests it can actually encourage muscle growth if done ahead of weight lifting.

According to a new study published in Scientific Reports, 20 minutes of intense cycling right before an upper-body weight routine alters the inner workings of muscles, priming them to change and grow more than with lifting alone. The study involved eight physically active men, with the findings serving as a practical guide about how one might structure a gym workout for maximum benefit, particularly when it comes to muscle growth.

The revelation comes after years of debate whereby scientists and trainers alike have looked to better understand how to mix cardio and resistance exercises. Some small studies suggest combining the two might up the likely gains from each, which others have suggested aerobic workouts beforehand could even reduce strength improvements from lifting. Most authors from these studies speculate that molecular changes within muscles, caused by cycling or running, end up hindering some of the other desirable outcomes from lifting due to an effect known as exercise interference. Muscle fatigue also comes into play, as most studies that were conducted and paired cardio and resistance focused solely on lower bodies.