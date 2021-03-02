It’s not unusual for music artists to pay great attention to detail when it comes to their visual aesthetic, in fact, it’s kind of necessary. The visuals reflect not only the sound, but a carefully curated image of the artist, one that will either endure or transform dependent on their on whims and flight of fancy. For Mars, he’s kept tight creative control over his image and while the rest of us could only dream of raiding such a wardrobe, it’s now going to be a possibility. The musician is now taking things to the next level, creating a lifestyle brand in collaboration with Lacoste.