Pitt, who describes himself as a “serious, professional, committed coffee drinker”, features in De’Longhi’s campaign launch video, giving viewers a glimpse into the classic ‘day in-the-life of Brad Pitt'. From purchasing coffee beans in the morning to riding around Los Angeles on his motorcycle and stopping to get gas, these scenes represent a moment we all look forward to: getting home and finally relaxing with a delicious coffee.
“To me, coffee is not just a drink. It creates connections, it allows you to carve a moment for yourself; to pause and enjoy the moment. I find this ability to stop, appreciate the moment and life in general – to be typically European and to me - truly inspiring,” the actor explains.
How timely, then, that De’Longhi has also chosen to unveil their new machine - the La Specialista Arte - a compact and stylish manual coffee machine that joins the La Specialista Family.
Offering barista-quality coffee at home, the machine is smaller than its siblings in size, yet has many of the same capabilities - featuring a complete barista kit, which assists in eliminating mess whilst grinding, and helps to guide for precise tamping.
It's incredibly easy to use (and to clean), yet still allows you to enjoy the art of making coffee with 8 grind settings and 3 infusion temperature levels.
“De’Longhi’s attention to detail makes me appreciate the brand even more. That sort of thoughtfulness is a distinctive value of Italian design - how you design something for the people who are going to experience it: certain details that might not be immediately obvious, but in the end have a profound effect on you and your life,” adds Brad.
We couldn't agree more.