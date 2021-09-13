It’s fair to say we’re a nation of coffee drinkers, with three in four Aussies (75%) enjoying at least one cup of coffee per day, and of those, 28% have three or more cups of the good stuff every day. And why not - not only does it taste great, but studies have shown that living the mug life in moderation can offer up some sweet mental and physical health benefits.

So, to save yourself (and your wallet) from regular cafe trips, it's time, dear reader, to act savvy and snap up an at-home coffee machine. Something that can whip up a tasty brew at the touch of a button or two, all from the comfort of your kitchen, and will get you through that 3pm slump when you’re WFH and prep you up before a gnarly squat session.

But we're not talking about just any coffee machine - coffee connoisseurs know that it’s all about the aromatics of freshly fine beans, combined with the perfect ratio of water, temperature, and brewing time. We'll be the first to tell you that making the perfect cup of coffee is not easy.

And the second person to tell you? Mr Brad Pitt, De’Longhi’s very first global ambassador.