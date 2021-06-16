As one of the most globally recognised sporting stars, Ronaldo knows a thing or two about sustaining a career at the peak of fitness. As the first player in history to have won 100 champions league matches, the Portuguese footballer has garnered a reputation around the world for his sporting prowess on field but if there were any doubt as to what keeps him in the best shape, know that it’s not Coca-Cola.

In a recent press conference, the 36-year-old star had reporters laughing after he removed bottles of Coca-Cola from view, before declaring “Water!” Though the bottles of Coke were there in relation to tournament sponsor Coca-Cola, it’s fair to say that the beverage doesn’t exactly serve a key role in Ronaldo’s performance. After moving the two bottles aside, he held aloft his own water bottle, proclaiming “Agua” (which is really just “water” in Portuguese).

The move was a costly one for Coca-Cola, coinciding with a $4 billion fall in the share price of the drinks company. After shifting the bottles during his press conference, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo’s gesture. The market value then went from $242 billion to $238 billion, illustrating a drop of $4 billion.