The ‘new norm’ according to the IOC is that Games must be socially, environmentally and economically sustainable. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk explained, “Under the Olympics ‘New Norm’ we have over 80 per cent of our venues, we have cooperation with all three levels of government and we have agreements to do the infrastructure that is already needed for our city, which will complement the Games.”

She added, “We’re a sports-loving state and this will give us, I believe our golden age, in Queensland, so we’re very excited, we’re over the moon and we’re absolutely honoured.”

It might be 4,019 days away, but Queenslanders are now waking up to the reality that is Olympic buzz. The city of Brisbane will soon be transformed to be an Olympic host, with its residents granted an incredible opportunity to watch the action of the Games without needing to spend exorbitant fees on a plane ticket. As Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 4BC, the 2032 Games will be a time “for the whole nation to shine.”

“It means that boys and girls right across the country can be looking forward right now. If they’re out in the pool this morning or doing little athletics this weekend, they know in 2032 they can be competing in an Olympic Games in their own country and that is just so exciting.”

For a city the size of Brisbane, the announcement is worthy of all celebration. What hosting an Olympics will do for the economy remains to be seen, but the atmosphere alone will breathe life into a city - and by extension, a nation - that has been doing it tough. Now, Australia will prepare to host its third Olympic Games, behind Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. As Premier Palaszcuk said, “There’s Tokyo, there’s Paris, there’s LA…and there’s Brisbane.”