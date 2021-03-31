A socially-distanced crowd gathered at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal in anticipation. The grey skies that had persisted in the morning suddenly parted, unveiling blue skies and a blazing sun, a nod to the events about to unfold on land as some of Australia’s Olympic athletes gathered to unveil their new uniform for Tokyo 2021.

Even as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to stalk the world, countries are united in their hope that the Olympics goes ahead. The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics hit with devastating impact and for anyone who took the coronavirus lightly before such news headlines made their way around the world, this cancellation made it all the more significant. Marred by setback after setback, the Olympics have now been given the green light - albeit with adjustments. And now, Aussie athletes have unveiled a kit that will no doubt shine bright on the world stage as it sees them take on the best in the world.

The event, scheduled to get underway on July 21, will see Aussie athletes compete in 34 of the 37 events. With the Tokyo Games said to be one of the hottest on record, numerous considerations about climate and performance were taken into consideration by ASICS. As the Managing Director of ASICS Oceania explained, “The range you see today takes inspiration from the host city, and presents this in Australia’s iconic green and gold colour scheme, blending cool fabrics and design elements to enhance function and performance for our athletes.”