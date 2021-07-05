While the Tour de France always proves for entertaining viewing, this year’s Tour has been more catastrophic disaster than scenic marvel. In the first stage, crashes abounded. Often, you can expect the odd crash in the opening as riders confront their own nerves and an aggressive peloton, but rarely do you encounter the kind of stupidity and selfishness that was seen when a spectator held out a large cardboard sign with the words “Go! Grandpa and granny” in front of cyclists, only to cause one of the worst crashes the Tour has ever experienced. Much of the Tour has now turned into the saga of finding the spectator - who fled the scene - and demanding justice, but the cyclists had only one choice: keep calm and carry on.

In the last few days of Alpine racing, the Tour saw champion Tadej Pogacar breakaway, taking a strong lead after just nine of the Tour’s 21 stages. At the first summit finish in Tignes, the UAE Emirates team leader again managed to take time, proving too good for the likes of Ineos Grenadiers who once seemed so dominant in the mountains. But while much of the attention has landed on Pogacar’s incredible racing, it was the fresh-faced O’Connor who stole headlines.

Having made his Tour debut, the Australian managed to clinch the freezing cold stage, which saw riders tackle wet conditions on the 144.9km race from Cluses to Tignes in the Alps. Showing his skill and unwavering resilience, O’Connor launched an attack that saw him battle it out alone for much of the course. Though part of an early breakaway of 43 riders, O’Connor then attacked on the Col de Pre climb and a number of category 1 ascents. Many thought the stage would be won by Nairo Quintana or Mattia Cattaneo, but with 17km to go, O’Connor managed to pedal to his first Tour stage win.