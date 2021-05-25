Mickelson said of his victory, “It’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like if I’m being realistic. But it’s also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go on a little bit of a run, I don’t know. But the point is that there’s no reason why I or anybody else can’t do it at a later age. It just takes a little bit more work.”

In taking victory, Mickelson adds another PGA title to a growing collection. He won the PGA back in 2005, and has six majors to his name as well as 45 PGA Tour victories. In an already long and illustrious career, this win stands out amongst the others as something profound and memorable, stretching beyond the realm of golf to become a story of inspiration for anyone who has ever feared it’s too late to pursue their dreams.

“Certainly, one of the moments I’ll cherish my entire life,” said Mickelson. “I don’t know how to describe the feeling of excitement and fulfilment and accomplishment to do something when - you know, of this magnitude - when very few people thought that I could.”