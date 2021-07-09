For many, the fact the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is going ahead remains a cause for concern. Despite our love of the Olympics and seeing the world’s best athletes take to sporting’s biggest international stage in the hope of living out their childhood dreams, the global pandemic has largely overshadowed this year’s event. At a time where focus should be on the athletes, their preparation and journey and the countless hours of hard work that have gone in just to see them reach such a point, it instead rests on the growing number of cases in Tokyo as Japan struggles to contain the coronavirus.

Now, for the first time in history, spectators will be barred from most Olympic events. The news comes after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo, and marks the first time in 125 years that spectators will be largely absent from the Games. Though organisers had been planning on allowing up to 10,000 spectators at venues, spikes in the Delta variant meant they were forced to cancel such plans as many are fearful that the Olympics could turn out to be a super-spreader event.

As Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, explained, the decision was made after Tokyo reported 920 new coronavirus infections, the highest number since May. Still, the troubled Olympics will go ahead as Suga announced that the event will stand as a beacon of hope for those watching around the world, and show resilience in the face of adversity.

“It will be an unusual way of staging the event amid a state of emergency,” said Suga. “But I want to show from Tokyo that the human race can overcome great difficulty through hard work and wisdom.”