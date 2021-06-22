Arnold Schwarzenegger might be best known as The Terminator, but for many he will always be Conan the Barbarian. The 1982 film which saw him play an orphaned boy named Conan, followed the young boy who is enslaved after his village was destroyed by the forces of a vicious necromancer, Tulsa Doom. Conan was compelled to push “The Wheel of Pain” for years, until he reaches adulthood and sets off across the landscape in search of the man who killed his family and stole his father’s sword. It was widely snubbed by critics, but for fans, the film has become something of a cult classic, with Arnie’s character going down in the history books as one of the most iconic in cinematic history.

Not one to deprive us of a dose of nostalgia, Arnie revisited his Conan the Barbarian days by donning a t-shirt and putting his body through one gruelling, Barbarian-inspired workout. If anyone was doubting the strength of the machine known as Schwarzenegger, who continues to train like he’s still in the peak of his fitness, then you need only watch this workout video.

Though performed to promote a limited edition run of his “Bar-barian” t-shirts which Schwarzenegger is now selling online, combining his beloved character with one of his favourite pastimes (getting swole), the video also serves as some serious motivation for anyone who was lacking the desire to get training.