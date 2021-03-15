As we mark the one-year anniversary of quarantine life, it feels inevitable that we'd start to look back at the goals we let slide in 2020. It's been an incredibly tough 12 months in just about every way, and while it's far too easy to punish ourselves for not making sufficient progress in our health and fitness, or for putting on weight as a result of gym closures and constant snacking, remember: you're not alone.

It turns out, Arnold Schwarzenegger feels exactly the same.

In a post shared to Instagram yesterday, the action movie legend and former prizewinning bodybuilder revealed that despite maintaining his workout schedule from home, he has gained some weight as a result of not having any TV of film projects that he needs to get into shape for. He reflected on how this has affected his self-image during lockdown.

"I've gained 10 pounds," he wrote, "and when I wear dark clothes during Zooms I feel pretty good, but when I look at myself in the mirror at night I see the belly, I'm cursing at myself, saying, 'Arnold. You won 13 bodybuilding titles. The Guinness Book of World Records called you 'the most perfectly developed man in the history of the world!' What the hell happened to the six pack? What is going on here? This is depressing."