The 73-year-old film and fitness legend has a very interesting idea of death, and way that he comes to grips with morality, answering a question about how he wants his fans to remember him when he's eventually gone in a way that almost sounds like one of his action heroes: with anger. "Unfortunately, death is the one thing we can’t overcome," he writes. "And I have to say, that pisses me off."

"I have such a great time here that I hate the idea of death. I don’t like to think about it, I don’t even like to say the word," he says.

He continues, saying that the biggest worry of his entire life has always been the fear that one morning he'd wake up, and all he has accomplished will have been a dream. He'll be a child in Austria again, being told by his mother to get out of bed and get to work at the factory.

And if his biggest fear has been that the whole thing could be a dream, he suggests that he feels the same fear about that living dream coming to an end. "I’m not quite there yet," he says. "My life is heaven."

"Despite my anger, I don’t want you to feel pissed off on my behalf or even sad when that day comes," he writes, eventually referencing his numerous life goals, including spreading positivity, leading a fitness crusade, and working to end gerrymandering and pollution. "I want you to be inspired. I want all of you to pick up wherever I leave off, because God knows, the work won’t be finished."