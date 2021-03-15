Clueless is 26 years old. Such a fact should make you feel old in the same way that sitting down to watch Home Alone knowing makes you feel old, knowing that the defence-less Kevin (aka Macaulay Culkin) is now a grown man. But even despite the fact Clueless defined a generation coming-of-age in the ‘90s, it doesn’t feel old and might never if Paul Rudd’s seemingly ageless face continues to, well, defy ageing. The actor was just 26 when he played the character of Josh in the iconic film and while time should have given him quite a ribbing over the years, he could easily step into the same role now.

The quest for eternal youth exists outside the walls of Hollywood, but while many a celebrity has attempted to defy gravity by way of sagging body parts and drooping eyelids, few have been able to achieve anything resembling a natural appearance. And so they become carbon-copies of a past-self, albeit one with expression-less foreheads and skin pulled so taught, it’s a wonder they can even enunciate. It makes the marvel of Paul Rudd all the more extraordinary. What kind of elixir is the man drinking that has seen him retain his 26-year-old looks?!