"So apparently drinking lettuce water makes you sleepy..sis don't sleep so Imma try it out," she explains.

"Update, lettuce has crack because your sis is gone," she says at the end of the vid, after trying the hack.

It’s important to note that although @shapla_11 adds peppermint tea to the concoction to make it taste better, she later remedied this advice with a disclaimer in the comments.

“Btw guys don’t use peppermint – apparently it actually keeps you awake so for the best results use camomile tea or avoid adding any other tea,” she wrote.

So, is it legit? Well, the folks over at Pedestrian did some digging for us and turns out there is a study that explains the very-real sleep-inducing effect of lettuce.

Lettuce contains a high level of lactucarium, which researchers have proven can make you feel relaxed and super sleepy.

"Lactuca sativa (lettuce), an annual herb which belongs to the Compositae family, is known for its medicinal value. Traditionally, lettuce has been suggested to have a sedative-hypnotic property [16]. Lactucopicrin and lactucin are the major active compounds of lactucarium, and were reported to have analgesic activity equal to or greater than that of ibuprofen in mice," the researchers explain.

"In addition, lettuce seed oil has been used as a sleeping aid and for pain and inflammation relief in folk medicine since a long time."

But don't go running to the salad isle just yet, it does depend on the type of lettuce: Romaine lettuce (cos) had a higher lactucin content compared to the green and red lettuce varieties. Plus, there's no real research specifically behind the whole tea situation so drink if you dare.