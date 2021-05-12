Will Smith made headlines recently after posting a shirtless selfie. Now you might expect a thirst trap to break the Internet, and Smith has certainly found himself in possession of the ripped torso required to do just that. But rather than flash abs at the camera, he instead stood tall and proud, showing off his dad bod. The actor revealed to his fans that he’s in the worst shape of his life, but vowed to turn things around and go from dad bod to ripped. Along with inspiring people around the world to join him on his fitness journey, he’s also drawn some celebrity faces to the challenge, too. Now, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson is taking on Smith’s challenge to get back in shape over the next 12 weeks.

Anderson took to Instagram to make the announcement, mirroring Smith with a pose that came in loud and proud, with hands-on-hips as he showed off his pandemic pounds. Like so many who found themselves under lockdown with limited options available by way of exercise, the pandemic weight gain is a thing, no doubt aided by the stress and anxiety many of us experienced that led us towards the comfort food in the fridge. Just last month, Anderson expressed via video that it was time for his summer body to prepare for the season. Now, he’s going all in on Smith’s fitness challenge, otherwise known on the ‘gram as #BigWillieChallenge. “So this is what we doing,” Anderson wrote in the post’s caption. “12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!”

In Smith’s post, he wrote a poignant message: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!” You’ve got to love the confidence. Since sharing it to his 52 million followers, countless people have reached out to Smith with their own dad bods. In a gallery posted to his Instagram account, Smith shared several photos of guys proudly showing off their tum, and he’s now challenging them to shoot the after pic in 12 weeks.