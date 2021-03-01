If you happened to be one of the million viewers tuning in to watch Canelo fight, you’d likely have seen a man in command of every move. He was impenetrable, clinching victory in a match-up that was seemingly one-sided after Canelo stormed through each round to see the Turkish fighter retire after a blistering third round.

As Hype Beast reported , “At the home of the Miami Dolphins and in front of 12,000 fans, Canelo made light work of Yildirim. After barely landing a punch on the Mexican and being floored in the third, Yildirim retired on his stool soon after.”

Saunders, though, presents a different challenge entirely. The undefeated UK fighter has continued to dominate the sport and, given that he has such a title as “undefeated” attached to his name, how Canelo will rise to the occasion and the pressures associated with it remains to be seen. The bout was originally planned for 2020, however the global pandemic meant it never came to fruition. Finally though, we’ll have an opportunity to see the WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight championships on the line.

Following the victory over Yildirim, Canelo holds a professional record of 55-1-2, with his only defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2014. It’s not too shabby a professional record, if you ask us.